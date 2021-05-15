Dover Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric scored his third Xfinity Series win of the season, taking the checkered flag Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Josh Berry finished second to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. He was followed by Justin Allgaier, who led a race-high 94 laps, AJ Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs.

RACE RESULTS: Dover Xfinity race results

POINTS REPORT

Austin Cindric remains the points leader after his win. He has 437 points. He also has 20 playoff points. Justin Allgaier is next with 11 playoff points.

Daniel Hemric is second in the season standings with 375 points. He’s followed by Harrison Burton (363 points), AJ Allmendinger (342) and Jeb Burton (318).

POINTS: Xfinity standings after Dover