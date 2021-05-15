Austin Cindric cruises to Xfinity win at Dover

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric passed Justin Allgaier for the lead with 51 laps to go and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway.

The victory is Cindric’s series-best third of the season and 11th in his career.

“How about that guys!” Cindric yelled on the team’s radio. “Dover!”

Cindric started 16th in the 40-car field.

“It is hard to believe but starting 16th at this joint it isn’t easy to pass,” Cindric said. “We just kept at it the whole time. We made the right adjustments on pit stops, and I feel like I have learned a lot about this race track.”

Josh Berry finished second to earn the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. JR Motorsports won each of the four bonuses this season.

Justin Allgaier, who led a race-high 94 laps, placed third and was followed by AJ Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Josh Berry

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Winner Austin Cindric scored his seventh consecutive top 10 at Dover. … Runner-up Josh Berry has placed in the top two in three of the last four races. … Ty Gibbs has finished in the top five in four of his first five Xfinity starts. … Ryan Sieg‘s eighth-place finish was his third top 10 in a row, matching his longest streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Matt Jaskol’s car got launched onto the hood of Jesse Little‘s car. Jaskol slowed for the incident and got hit from behind, sending him sliding down the track and on to Little’s car. Jaskol finished 39th in the 40-car field. Little placed 38th. … Zane Smith was driving in place of Justin Haley, who was out because of COVID-19 protocols. Smith got into the back of Brandon Jones‘ car and both wrecked. Smith said on the radio to his team that his brakes didn’t respond when he hit the pedal. Smith finished 36th. Jones placed 35th.

NEXT: The series runs its inaugural race May 22 at Circuit of the Americas (4 p.m. ET on FS1)