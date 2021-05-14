Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

UPDATED: Replacement drivers have been confirmed for Justin Haley in both Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Kaulig Racing announced Friday morning that Haley, who drives full-time for them in the Xfinity Series, would not run Saturday’s race in accordance with NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols.

Camping World Truck Series driver Zane Smith will replace him in Kaulig’s No. 11 Chevrolet.

Smith will make his first Xfinity appearance since completing a ten-race schedule in 2019 for JR Motorsports. He competed at Dover twice in that run, finishing ninth in both races.

More recently, he won there last August in the Truck Series.

Bummed for Justin & hoping for a quick return but Excited for this opportunity, can’t wait to be back in a Xfinity car at one of my favorite places. Last time we were there it went pretty good! Hope to represent @KauligRacing the best I can and give my miles the monster a friend! https://t.co/CmvvjCOyJ4 — Zane Smith (@zanesmith77) May 14, 2021

A little over an hour after that announcement, Spire Motorsports confirmed that Josh Berry will replace Haley in its No. 77 Chevrolet for Sunday’s race.

It will be the Cup debut for Berry, who also continues his part-time Xfinity schedule for JR Motorsports this weekend at Dover. The reigning NASCAR Weekly Series national champion earned his first career Xfinity win in April at Martinsville Speedway.

Hate the circumstances with Justin, but so thankful to get this opportunity! Thank you @SpireMotorsport. https://t.co/dRfs8pz7D9 — Josh Berry (@joshberry) May 14, 2021

Haley is sixth in Xfinity regular season points through the first nine races. He has also driven Spire’s No. 77 car in 10 of 12 Cup races this season (best finish of 24th at Daytona road course and Phoenix).