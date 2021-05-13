Roush Fenway Racing joins Socios.com blockchain platform

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Roush Fenway Racing announced a new partnership Thursday with Socios.com that will make it the first American sports team to launch a Fan Token on the blockchain platform.

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets that enable owners to access voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, augmented reality features, chat forums, games and competitions on the Socios.com mobile app.

Specifically to RFR, fans will soon use the $ROUSH Fan Token to influence decisions like race car paint schemes, team uniforms, pit signage and more, starting with the Aug. 8 Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

A team release stated that $ROUSH Fan Tokens will cost $2 each and “details on the launch date will be revealed soon.”

“We are excited to provide fans with the opportunity to play a real role in selecting what our cars and other assets will look like, and believe it will resonate very well throughout the industry,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark in the release.

“We’re appreciative of everyone at Socios.com for their interest and trust in Roush Fenway and can’t wait to kick off a fun partnership that brings our goals and objectives to life.”

RFR joins a network of 29 international sporting properties that have partnered with Socios.com to engage fans through blockchain technology.

Earlier this spring, Socios.com announced a $50 million investment in the U.S. sports industry. As part of that, the company recently entered a marketing partnership with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Additionally, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced plans to launch its own Socios.com Fan Token.