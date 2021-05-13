NASCAR eases mask mandate in garage, pits

NASCAR no longer will require mask use in the garage and pits while outdoors beginning this weekend at Dover International Speedway, the sanctioning body stated in updated protocols sent to teams.

Masks are still required inside buildings, haulers, or any other enclosed spaces and where state or local mandates require such use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated last month that fully vaccinated people don’t need to cover their faces outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

According to the CDC, 46.4% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccination shot and that 35.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. The CDC considers fully vaccinated as two weeks after the second dose in a two-dose series of shots or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

NASCAR has required mask use in the garage and pits since the series resumed in May 2020. Last weekend at Darlington marked the first time that a limited number of fully vaccinated guests and media were allowed in the garage and pits.

The Xfinity Series races at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dover. The Cup Series races at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Dover. The Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend.