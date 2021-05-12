Dover Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. starts on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr., coming off his dominant win at Darlington Raceway, will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Truex has one win and three runner-up finishes in the last four Dover races. He has eight top-five finishes in the last nine races at the 1-mile track.

Truex will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who has a series-high nine top-five finishes this season.

William Byron, who has had 10 consecutive top-10 finishes, starts third. He’ll have Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson next to him in the second row.

Kevin Harvick starts fifth and has Kyle Busch next to him in the third row.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Dover Cup starting lineup

The Dover Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

Race time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Dover International Speedway (1-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 72 degrees and a 11% chance of rain.

Length: 400 laps (400 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 120. Stage 2 ends Lap 240.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Dover Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Dover International Speedway (200 laps, 200 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: May 22 at Circuit of the Americas (42 laps, 143 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1