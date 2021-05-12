Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Daniel Hemric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Darlington winner Justin Allgaier.

Brandon Jones will start third. Harrison Burton will start fourth. Josh Berry starts fifth.

Noah Gragson will start 27th. His car was disqualified at Darlington after failing post-race inspection and he was credited with finishing last. JR Motorsports is appealing the decision Wednesday.

The Dover Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover

Race time: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway (1-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Dover Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: May 22 at Circuit of the Americas (42 laps, 143 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Dover International Speedway (400 laps, 400 miles), 2 p.m. ET on FS1