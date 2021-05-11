Kyle Tilley, who was on the winning Rolex 24 LMP2 team, will make his Cup debut for Live Fast Motorsports in the May 23 race at Circuit of the Americas.

It is one of four road course races Tilley is scheduled to pilot the No. 78 this season. He’s also scheduled to run for the team July 4 at Road America, Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International and Aug. 15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers will sponsor Tilley’s effort.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I have always been a big fan of NASCAR and the close racing it provides,” Tilley said in a statement from the team. “To have the opportunity to go up against the best at COTA is going to be both a huge challenge and learning curve, but one I am really looking forward to.

“There are a lot of people to thank, firstly team owners BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft for the faith they have shown in me, and my partners Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers for coming onboard for the weekend. I am honored to be a part of Team Live Fast and am excited to see what we can do together!”

The 33-year-old Tilley is from Bath, England. He was a part of the Era Motorsport team that won its class at the Rolex 24 in January. His co-drivers were Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel and Paul-Loup Chatin.