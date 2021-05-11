Joey Logano to be without crew chief at Dover

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team Penske’s Joey Logano will be without his crew chief Sunday at Dover International Speedway, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Logano, will serve a one-race suspension because Logano’s car had two lug nuts not safe and secure after Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. Jonathan Hassler, an engineer at Team Penske, will serve as Keselowski’s crew chief at Dover.

Hassler served in that role for Matt DiBenedetto and Wood Brothers Racing at Martinsville when crew chief Greg Erwin was out because of coronavirus.

Logano enters Dover fourth in the points. He has one win and two stage wins this season.