Dover International Speedway will host walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday and Sunday as the track hosts the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series.

A walk-up tent will be near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza for anyone 18 and older to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scheduled hours for vaccine distribution are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET with a maximum of 500 per day offered. No reservations or appointments will be taken.

The track is permitted by Delaware to have up to 20,000 fans in attendance for its NASCAR races. The track announced this week that it is sold out for Sunday’s Cup race (2 p.m. ET on FS1). Tickets remain for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Dover International Speedway stated that more than 77,000 people have been vaccinated at the track since late February. The track’s most recent vaccination event was May 1. Vaccination personnel this weekend will include staff from the Delaware Division of Public Health, Delaware Medical Reserve Corps and the Delaware National Guard.

“We certainly appreciate all the effort and work that our agency friends put into these events,” said Jim Hosfelt, Dover International Speedway’s assistant vice president for public safety and track operations, in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen this community come together to help each other and the Speedway is proud to be able to assist with those events.”