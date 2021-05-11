Cole Custer to run Xfinity race at COTA

Cole Custer will drive for Rick Ware Racing in the inaugural Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas on May 22, the team announced Tuesday.

The second-year Cup driver for Stewart-Haas Racing will use this as a chance to gain more experience on the road course in Austin, Texas.

Custer’s No. 17 will be sponsored by Production Alliance Group.

“I am excited to have Cole behind the wheel of the No. 17 RWR entry for the upcoming race weekend at COTA,” car owner Rick Ware said in a statement from the team. “Cole is a great driver, and we were excited to work with him in 2018, when he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with RWR.”

“Obviously when we first started looking at running COTA in the Xfinity Series, we were looking for another Ford team,” Custer said in a statement from the team. “I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2018 with Rick Ware Racing, so SS Greenlight with Rick Ware Racing made sense.”

“COTA is one of the new tracks on the 2021 schedule and it’s a tough race track. With limited practice, I wanted to log all the laps I could before (the Cup race). That’s the biggest reason why I’m trying to get as much seat time as I can. So, I can’t thank Production Alliance Group/Dale Sahlin, Bobby Dotter and Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity.”