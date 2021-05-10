JR Motorsports will appeal penalty to Noah Gragson’s team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

JR Motorsports will appeal the penalty that stripped Noah Gragson of his fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway and the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

NASCAR penalized the team after Gragson’s car failed post-race inspection. A JR Motorsports spokesperson confirmed Monday that the team would appeal the penalty. The appeal is expected to be heard this week.

NASCAR stated that Gragson’s car was disqualified after failing Rule 20.14.c in the Xfinity Series Rule Book:

The rule states: “All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

NASCAR awarded the $100,000 Dash for Cash bonus to AJ Allmendinger after Gragson’s penalty and upon Allmendinger’s car passing post-race inspection. Allmendinger was the next eligible driver for the bonus. He finished 12th. NASCAR’s penalty dropped Gragson to last in the 40-car field.

With Gragson disqualified, the four Dash for Cash drivers for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway are Justin Allgaier, who won at Darlington, Josh Berry, Allmendinger and Brandon Jones, who takes Gragson’s spot.