MotorMouths examines what’s happening in NASCAR, IndyCar and other forms of motorsports with viewpoints from NBC Sports analysts and discussions with the top drivers in racing.

MotorMouths airs from 6-7 p.m. ET Mondays and Wednesdays on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, which includes original programming, favorite movies and TV shows, including “The Office,” and sports programming.

NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton take you through the easy steps of how to find MotorMouths and other programs in the video above.

Start by downloading the peacock app from the app store. Once you’re in, scroll to the channels button to find programing on at the time. That’s where you can watch MotorMouths from 6-7 p.m. ET Mondays and Wednesdays.

Or you can go to the sports tab on the navigator bar on the Peacock home page and you can find NBC Sports’ coverage.