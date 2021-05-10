Dover Cup, Xfinity entry lists

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are back in action this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
NASCAR released the entry lists for both events Monday.
Cup: Drydene 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)
Thirty-seven cars are entered.
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick each won a Dover race last season.
Xfinity: Drydene 200 (1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
Forty-three cars are on the entry list.
Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe each won a Dover race. Allgaier is coming off his win in last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway. Allgaier has won two of the last four Xfinity races.