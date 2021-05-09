Darlington Cup race results, points standings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. picked up his third win of the season on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Truex’s victory capped a strong afternoon for Joe Gibbs Racing, which also picked up third- and fifth-place finishes from Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, respectively.

The fourth JGR driver, Christopher Bell, looked set for a top-five finish but had to put under green with four laps to go for a flat tire. He finished 14th.

JGR now has nine Cup wins at Darlington. Six of those wins have come in the last 11 Darlington races.

Points report

The top five drivers in regular season points going into Sunday held their positions, with Hamlin at the top by a 75-point margin over MartinTruex Jr.

Tyler Reddick (finished 12th) and Matt DiBenedetto (finished 19th) are now tied on points for the 16th and final playoff position. However, Reddick has the position based on better season-best finish (Reddick – second at Miami; DiBenedetto – fourth at Kansas).