Two cars moving to the rear for Darlington Cup race

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott will move to the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments before Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced.

Elliott was to have started sixth. He seeks his first win of the season.

Elliott is one of two cars going to the rear before the start.

Aric Almirola will move to the rear of the field for multiple inspection failures. Almirola was to have started 27th in the 37-car field.

Almirola has finished in the top 15 in two of the last three races. He was sixth at Richmond and 15th at Talladega. Almirola placed 29th last weekend at Kansas.