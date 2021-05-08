Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR announced that Noah Gragson‘s fourth-place finish car failed inspection and was disqualified after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Gragson won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. He and JR Motorsports lose that with the disqualification. The $100,000 bonus goes to Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger, who finished 12th and was the next-highest finisher among drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus.

NASCAR stated that Gragson’s car was disqualified after failing Rule 20.14.c in the Xfinity Series Rule Book:

# All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.

Gragson also is not eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next week at Dover. The four drivers eligible for the $100,000 bonus will be Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones.

Allgaier won Saturday’s race.

JR Motorsports team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. retweeted Saturday a comment he posted in May 2018 after a penalty to one of his cars, stating “I want our teams to always be aggressive with the rule book and I always want @NASCAR to be extremely strict in enforcing it.”