Justin Allgaier charges to Darlington Xfinity win

Justin Allgaier took control on the overtime restart and went on to his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

It is Allgaier’s second win in the last four races. He also won at Atlanta.

“You realize we just checked off two boxes,” Allgaier said to this team on the radio after winning for the first time at Darlington. “We just won at Darlington and Atlanta! Heck yeah! That is awesome, awesome, awesome! Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you.

“I don’t think it gets any cooler than that. I’m just goin got tell you.”

Josh Berry, Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, finished second. Brandon Jones placed third. Daniel Hemric was fourth. Jeremy Clements placed a season-best fifth.

Noah Gragson was credited with finishing fourth and winning the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus, but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. The penalty cost the team the $100,000 bonus. That went to AJ Allmendinger, who finished 12th. Gragson was credited with finishing last in the 40-car field after the penalty.

The race was extended an extra lap to 148 laps because of a late caution.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Harrison Burton

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Josh Berry’s runner-up finish is his second top-five result of the year. The other top five he had was his Martinsville win. … Jeremy Clements’ fifth-place finish is his best of the season. He has five consecutive top-15 finishes. … Alex Labbe finished a season-best ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Gibbs was caught for speeding twice on pit road, resulting in an 18th-place finish. … Austin Cindric finished 30th after he was involved in a last-lap crash.

NOTABLE: The Dash 4 Cash drivers next week at Dover will be Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones and AJ Allmendinger.

QUOTE: Brandon Jones on an incident with AJ Allmendinger: “I don’t know what the beef with the 16 is. The respect level between the two of us is just not there for whatever reason.”

NEXT: The series races at 1:30 p.m. ET May 15 at Dover International Speedway on FS1.