Darlington Xfinity Series race results

Justin Allgaier scored his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

It is his first victory at the historic 1.366-mile track.

Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on an overtime restart. Berry finished second. Brandon Jones placed third. Daniel Hemric was fourth. Jeremy Clements placed fifth.

Noah Gragson was credited with finishing fourth and winning the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus, but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. The penalty cost the team the $100,000 bonus. That went to AJ Allmendinger, who finished 12th. Gragson was credited with last in the 40-car field.

POINTS REPORT



Austin Cindric remains the points leader after Saturday’s race. He has 388 points. He’s followed by Daniel Hemric (349 points), Harrison Burton (321), AJ Allmendinger (297) and Jeb Burton (294).

