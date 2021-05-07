Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sheldon Creed scored his first victory of the season, taking the lead on a late restart to win his first race of the season.

Ben Rhodes finished second, Carson Hocevar placed a career-best third, Matt Craftson was a season-best fourth, and Grant Enfinger was a season-best fifth.

The race was slowed by 12 cautions. That included a 17-truck incident in the final stage.

RACE RESULTS: Darlington Truck race results

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader after Darlington. He has 368 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (322 points), Sheldon Creed (286), Austin Hill (275) and Matt Crafton (247).

POINTS STANDINGS: Darlington driver points