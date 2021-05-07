Team Penske crew chief Jeremy Bullins out for Darlington

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, will miss Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

Team Penske confirmed Friday to NBC Sports that Bullins will be absent as “a precaution in accordance with team protocols.” Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported it.

Keselowski starts Sunday’s race from the pole.

Grant Hutchens will serve as the No. 2 team’s crew chief Sunday.

Hutchens, an engineer, has already stepped into the role once this season.

Bullins was suspended for the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after two lug nuts were found not safe and secure in post-race inspection the previous week at Phoenix Raceway.

With Hutchens leading the No. 2 team at Atlanta, Keselowski finished 28th, partly due to car damage from mid-race contact with Martin Truex Jr.