Darlington Cup starting lineup: Brad Keselowski on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second week in a row, Brad Keselowski will start on the pole. He’ll lead the Cup field to green Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Keselowski started on the pole last week at Kansas and finished third. He’ll be joined on the front row by Kevin Harvick, who won two of the three Darlington races last season.

Kansas winner Kyle Busch starts third with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. next to him. William Byron starts fifth and has Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott beside him in the third row.

Denny Hamlin, who won once at Darlington last year, starts seventh.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Darlington Cup starting lineup

The Darlington Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 293 laps (400.2 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 90. Stage 2 ends Lap 185.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Darlington Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: Friday at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1