Darlington Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger starts on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (1 p.m. ET on FS1).

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric starts second.

Kaulig Racing occupies the second row. Jeb Burton starts third. Justin Haley is fourth. Burton won at Talladega in the most recent Xfinity Series race.

Noah Gragson starts fifth for JR Motorsports.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

John Hunter Nemechek starts first in Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway.

He’ll attempt to give Kyle Busch Motorsports its sixth consecutive victory. Toyota is going for its eighth consecutive win to open the season.

Austin Hill starts next to Nemechek on the front row.

Zane Smith starts third and has Ben Rhodes next to him. Todd Gilliland starts fifth.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Darlington Truck starting lineup

The Darlington Xfinity and Truck starting lineups are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington

Race time: 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: Friday at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington Raceway (293 laps, 400.2 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 63 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Darlington Camping World Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington Raceway (293 laps, 400.2 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1