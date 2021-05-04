Pocono Raceway will operate at 100% capacity for its NASCAR doubleheader weekend June 25-27, the track announced Tuesday.

Pocono becomes the second NASCAR track to announce it will open to full capacity. Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosts the Xfinity Series on July 10 and Cup Series on July 11, previously announced it would have all seats available to fans.

Pocono’s announcement followed followed Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to lift statewide orders May 31 that limit capacity. Gov. Wolf stated that the state’s mask order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. To date, 50.6% of the state’s total population had received one dose of the vaccination, according to the state’s health department.

The track issued a statement Tuesday:

“Pocono Raceway will operate at 100% capacity for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend! We are thrilled and appreciative of today’s announcement from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. As we have been doing, the Raceway will continue to follow the protocols and guidance set forth by our state and the sanctioning body of NASCAR at the time of our events.

“Our staff is working through this incredible opportunity to be one of the largest outdoor sporting events this summer and kindly ask ticket holders for continued patience. We will be sending out additional announcements, information and details in the coming days and weeks. Until then, we cannot wait to see everyone back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer!”

The Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series race July 26 at Pocono. The Xfinity Series and Cup Series race July 27 at Pocono. Both Cup races and the Xfinity race will air on NBCSN. The Truck race will air on FS1.