Early odds for Darlington list Denny Hamlin as favorite

Denny Hamlin, who has three victories at Darlington Raceway, leads the early odds from PointsBet Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s Cup race (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

As of Tuesday morning, PointsBet lists Hamlin at +580.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +580 odds is $5.80. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite in the early odds is Kevin Harvick, who has three Darlington wins. Two of his victories there came last year, including the Southern 500. A win by Hamlin or Harvick would give the Cup Series its 11th different winner in the first 12 races. Harvick is listed at +700 for Darlington.

Martin Truex Jr. is next at +750. He was in position to win last year’s Southern 500, but Truex made contact with Chase Elliott as he passed for the lead late and both hit the wall. That allowed Harvick to win. Truex has a series-high two wins this season.

Kyle Busch, who won last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, is next at +775. Brad Keselowski follows at +850.

Elliott, who seeks his first win of the season, is at +1100. Elliott is the top Chevrolet driver listed. Chevrolet is winless in the last eight Darlington races.

