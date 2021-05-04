Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Richmond Xfinity race on Sept. 11

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive in the Sept. 11 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, JR Motorsports announced Tuesday.

He last ran the Xfinity Richmond race in 2018, placing fourth in the event. This will mark the fourth year in a row the NBC Sports analyst has run one Xfinity race since retiring from full-time competition after the 2017 Cup season.

Earnhardt’s car in September will be sponsored by Unilever and carry a United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.

Earnhardt’s Chevrolet will mirror the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light, a tradition that began in 2002 in New York. On the night of Sept. 11, from dusk to dawn, twin beams extend 4 miles into the sky above Manhattan, reflecting the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.

The No. 8 car’s blue-and-white paint scheme features four spotlights representing the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, with the axiom “Never Forget” on the lower-rear quarter panel, paying tribute to those lost during the terror attacks.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since that terrible day,” Earnhardt said in a statement from the team. “The spirit of unity and togetherness our country felt on Sept. 11 is just as relevant now as it was then. I’m honored to be driving this car, and championing Unilever’s United for America program.”

Created in May of 2020, United for America is part of Unilever’s continued commitment to serve the people and communities most impacted by the pandemic.

In 2021, Unilever will take continued action to support women and families – particularly in Black and LatinX communities. As part of this support, Unilever will continue to provide millions of products and supplies to frontline partners like Feeding America, use its platforms to promote vaccine education in partnership with the Ad Council, and take continued action to support organizations that provide resources to female small business owners and youth, including Luminary and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Additionally, the Never Forget Fund will be featured on the decklid of Earnhardt’s car. Created by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Never Forget Fund aims to raise awareness and educate the next generation on America’s capacity to unify, heal and show gratitude in the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.

