A look at the Kansas winners and losers:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch — A day after he won the Camping World Truck Series race, Busch won his first Cup race of the season. Busch has won at least one Cup race for 17 consecutive seasons, tying him with David Pearson for second on the all-time list. Richard Petty won at least one race in 18 consecutive seasons. Said Busch: “There’s definitely not very many things that you’re going to beat (Petty) at, that’s for darned sure.”

Kevin Harvick — He finished second for the second race in a row at Kansas. Provides a positive sign for Stewart-Haas Racing, which had one top-five finish on 1.5-mile speedways this season before Sunday.

Brad Keselowski — His third-place finish is his fifth top five this season. Only Denny Hamlin has had more top-five finishes this year.

William Byron — His ninth-place finish marked his ninth top 10 in a row. That makes the 23-year-old the youngest to score nine top 10s in a row in Cup history.

Richard Childress Racing — Placed both its drivers in the top 10 (Tyler Reddick was seventh and Austin Dillon was 10th). Also, Daniel Suarez was 11th for Trackhouse Racing, which is aligned with RCR. Reddick has four top 10s in the last five races. Dillon has finished in the top 10 in the last three races.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — Led the most laps (132) but finished 19th after final restart went bad as he tried to push Ryan Blaney to the front. “Just another day where I lead a lot of laps and don’t win,” he said. “Just got to figure it out.”

Ryan Blaney — After Kyle Larson’s push shoved him sideways on the final restart, Blaney saw a potential top-five finish turn into a 21st-place result.

Aric Almirola — Finished 29th. It’s the fifth time in 11 races he’s placed 29th or worse this season.