Darlington Cup, Xfinity and Truck entry lists

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at Darlington Raceway.

Previously celebrated alongside the Southern 500 since 2015, NASCAR Throwback Weekend festivities have moved to this weekend at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

This will also be the first weekend with all three NASCAR national series in action since March 20-21 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Cup: Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1)

37 entries are listed for Sunday’s Cup race.

Last year at Darlington, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin split the May races. Harvick won the Southern 500 later in September.

Darlington Cup Entry List

Xfinity: Steakhouse Elite 200 (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

43 entries are listed for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

Noah Gragson, Talladega winner Jeb Burton, Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger will compete for a $100,000 bonus in the third Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race of the season.

Daytona road course winner Ty Gibbs will be back in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fourth start of the season.

Darlington Xfinity Entry List

Trucks: LiftKits4Less.com 200 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

40 entries are listed for Friday’s Truck race, with three excluded by points.

Following Monday’s announcement of Raphael Lessard no longer driving for GMS Racing, former Xfinity Series regular Ryan Reed is listed as driver of Lessard’s former No. 24 Chevrolet. Reed has driven the Ray Ciccarelli-owned No. 49 Chevrolet in the last two Truck races at Richmond and Kansas.

Darlington Truck Entry List