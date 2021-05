Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ross Chastain, Erik Jones and Anthony Alfredo each will move to the rear for the start of Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR stated.

Chastain and Jones each will move to the rear after failing inspection twice before the race. Alfredo moves to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Alfredo was to have started 22nd. Chastain was to have started 24th. Jones was to have started 27th.