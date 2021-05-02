Kansas Cup race results, points standings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch won in a two-lap sprint to the checkered flag Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

With Busch turning 36 years old Sunday, it marked the fifth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that a driver has won on his birthday – and the second time that Busch has done so.

On May 2, 2009, Busch celebrated his 24th birthday with a win at Richmond International Raceway. That completed a weekend sweep for Busch, who won an Xfinity Series race the night before.

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott completed the top five finishers.

Points report

Denny Hamlin (finished 12th on Sunday) remains the regular season standings leader by 87 points over Martin Truex Jr. (finished sixth).

William Byron (finished ninth) moved up to third in the standings ahead of Joey Logano (finished 17th). Ryan Blaney (finished 21st) is still in fifth place.