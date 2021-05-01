Sunday Kansas Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

There have been nine different winners in the first 10 Cup races of the season.

Who will be next? Will it be another new winner?

Kansas marks the first Cup race on a 1.5-mile speedway in six weeks and will be a good chance to see how teams have improved at these tracks since early in the season.

Those who have won on 1.5-mile tracks this year are: William Byron (Homestead), Kyle Larson (Las Vegas) and Ryan Blaney (Atlanta).

Details for Sunday’s Kansas Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The Busch Guy will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 2:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:40 p.m. … Monsignor Stuart Swetland, president of Donnell College in Kansas City, Kansas, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … Willie Jones will perform the national anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won last year’s playoff race, holding off Kevin Harvick over the last 40 laps. Alex Bowman was third. Denny Hamlin won there last July during the regular season. Brad Keselowski was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Kansas Cup starting lineup

