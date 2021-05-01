Kyle Busch roars to Kansas Truck victory in overtime

Kyle Busch went from fourth to first on the final overtime restart to win Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Busch lost the lead to Ross Chastain on the first overtime, but a caution led to a second attempt to finish the race. Busch started on the outside of the second row and went to the top lane to pass Chastain and Austin Hill for the lead. Busch completed the move off Turn 4 and led the final lap to win his second race of the season and 61st in the series.

“All the restarts were hectic for us,” Busch said. “Any time we started on the front row, we would always go backwards. It just would not fire on the restarts for whatever reason. We definitely had a really good, strong long run truck. … Those restarts were just not for us. We made it work on that last one.

“The last one, I was fourth in line – got a little bit of a bump from Todd (Gilliland) and got three-wide. I don’t know what else happened after that, but it was just trying to go where they weren’t by that point and get ourselves back up front.”

Busch also won both stages and led 59 of the 140 laps.

Chastain finished second. Hill was third. Christian Eckes placed fourth. John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Hill’s third-place finish is his fifth top-10 finish in a row. … Ross Chastain has top-10 finishes in both series starts this year. … Bayley Currey‘s 12th-place finish tied his best of the season. … Hailie Deegan finished a career-best 13th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed hit the wall while running in the top 10 with less than 20 laps to go and had to pit. He finished 32nd.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch’s win is the fifth in a row for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Toyota has won the first seven races of the season.

NEXT: The series races Friday at Darlington Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.