Kansas Truck race results

Kyle Busch rallied in overtime to score his second win of the season and 61st of his career in the Camping World Truck Series on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Toyota has won all seven races this season. Kyle Busch Motorsports has won the past five races.

Ross Chastain finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Christian Eckes and John Hunter Nemechek.

Kansas Truck results

Driver Points

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader and earned a $50,000 bonus from series sponsor Camping World for his team’s road crew for being atop the points after Kansas.

Nemechek has 320 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (287 points), Austin Hill (242), Sheldon Creed (237) and Stewart Friesen (215).

Kansas Truck driver points