Atlanta will open grandstands to full capacity for July races

Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced it will open its grandstands to full capacity for its July 10-11 NASCAR weekend that includes the Cup and Xfinity Series.

The track’s listed grandstand capacity is 71,000.

This past March, it hosted Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races in front of limited, socially-distanced crowds under COVID-19 restrictions.

“As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend,” track executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said in a release.

“Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer.”

The track says it will continue to maintain current health and safety rules for fans in attendance, as well as follow state and local health recommendations when determined for July in regards to mask and social distancing protocols.

Friday’s announcement comes after two of the track’s sporting neighbors – Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United – confirmed their own return to full-capacity events earlier this week.

Truist Park, home of the Braves, returns to full capacity on May 7. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, follows on May 15.