The 2021 edition of NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola, the sport’s annual initiative honoring those in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families, will begin this weekend at Kansas Speedway and continue through the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.

As part of this year’s platform, U.S. Naval Officer and NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji will become an ambassador for Coca-Cola and host many of the NASCAR Salutes events.

NASCAR and Coca-Cola will highlight stories of service members from local bases in partnership with the USO, as well as host at-track and virtual experiences led by Iwuji for military families through Troops to the Track.

NASCAR Salutes will also be highlighted as part of a new pre-race show for NASCAR.com hosted by Iwuji and Kim Coon, which launches with this weekend’s action at Kansas.

“The NASCAR industry takes tremendous pride in honoring those who serve our country, along with their families and communities,” NASCAR vice president of partnership marketing Michelle Byron said in a press release. “It’s impossible to describe their sacrifices to protect and support our communities throughout the past year during the pandemic – it’s our privilege to recognize them through NASCAR Salutes annually.”

“Coca-Cola is proud to support and honor the sacrifice and service of all military members and their families in partnership with NASCAR,” Coca-Cola North America director of sports marketing Chris Bigda added. “We are excited to welcome Jesse as a Coca-Cola ambassador to help bring communities together that share an appreciation for our military and the love of racing.”

The Coca-Cola 600 will once again feature all NASCAR Cup Series race cars bearing the name of a fallen service member on the windshield. Additionally, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will host Gold Star Families during the weekend.

Other NASCAR Salutes activities include: