Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

John Hunter Nemechek starts on the pole. Team owner Kyle Busch starts second.

Nemechek won April 17 at Richmond in the most recent Truck race. Busch was the runner-up in that event.

Ben Rhodes will start third at Kansas and be joined in the second row by Johnny Sauter. Chandler Smith, also in a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry, starts fifth.

The Kansas Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Kansas

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 134 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Kansas Camping World Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: May 8 at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 199.92 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Kansas Speedway (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 3 p.m. ET on FS1