NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

The June 13 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway will be 100 laps through six rounds, feature inversions and the use of a tapered spacer, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Here is the All-Star Race format:

The starting lineup will be set by a random draw.

The first round is 15 laps.

An inversion will take place (minimum of eight cars and maximum of 12) before the second round, which is 15 laps.

The entire field will be inverted before the third round, which is 15 laps.

Another inversion will take place (minimum of eight cars and maximum of 12) before the fourth round, which 15 laps.

Starting positions for the fifth round will consist of the cumulative finish from the first four rounds. The lowest cumulative finisher starts on the pole, second-lowest starts second, etc. All cars must enter pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during the fifth round, which is 30 laps. The fastest team on pit road during the mandatory stop will earn $100,000.

The starting positions in the final round, which is 10 laps, are set by finishing positions in the fifth round.

Only green flag laps will count in the All-Star Race.

Cars will use a 57/64-inch tapered spacer. All other elements of the car remain the same.

The Open will feature three rounds. The winner of each round advances to the All-Star Race. Also, a fan vote winner will advance. The fan vote opens May 13.

The first stage of the Open is 20 laps. The second stage is 20 laps. The final stage is 10 laps.

This marks the first time Texas Motor Speedway has hosted the All-Star event. Chase Elliott won last year’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race also featured the debut of the choose rule and car numbers positioned closer to the rear tire.

Those eligible for the NASCAR All-Star include drivers who won a points event in either 2020 or 2021; drivers who won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time; and drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series Championship and compete full-time.

The 17 drivers who have clinched an All-Star Race spot:

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Cole Custer

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Ryan Newman

Martin Truex Jr.