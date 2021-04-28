Kansas Cup starting lineup: Brad Keselowski on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

Keselowski is coming off his victory last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski will be joined on the front row by William Byron, who is going for his ninth consecutive top-10 finish — something no Hendrick Motorsports driver has done since Jimmie Johnson accomplished the feat in 2010.

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell starts third. Kevin Harvick is fourth. Matt DiBenedetto starts fifth.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Kansas Cup starting lineup

Denny Hamlin, who has won two of the last three Kansas races, starts 20th. Joey Logano, whose car got airborne last weekend at Talladega, starts 29th.

The Kansas Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 78 degrees and an 11% chance of rain.

Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Kansas Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: May 8 at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 199.92 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: Saturday at Kansas Speedway (134 laps, 200 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1