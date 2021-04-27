Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Valvoline is expanding its partnership with the organization through additional primary sponsorship for driver Kyle Larson and William Byron.

For the next two seasons, Valvoline will serve as primary backer for Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in three Cup Series races and Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet in two races.

The five total primary races is an increase of three from its program over the 2018-20 seasons.

Larson will carry the Valvoline colors at Nashville Superspeedway (June 20), Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 28; regular season finale) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18; playoffs).

Byron will do so at Darlington Raceway (May 9) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 10; playoffs).

Additionally, Valvoline will make a gift to the Kyle Larson Foundation as part of its first race with Larson at Nashville Superspeedway.

For that race, Valvoline will donate $5 for each lap Larson completes. It also will donate an additional $5,000 if he earns a top-five finish.

Larson and Byron have already locked into this year’s postseason with wins. Larson earned his first win with Hendrick Motorsports at Las Vegas, one week after Byron triumphed at Miami.

“I’m excited to work with a sponsor with so much history, and I truly appreciate the generous commitment they’ve already made to support our foundation and the ‘Drive for 5’ program,” Larson said in a team release. “That level of confidence and partnership is really meaningful. I hope to repay them with trips to Victory Lane and important off-the-track work with the foundation and other initiatives.”

“The events we get to run with Valvoline this year are awesome,” Byron added. “We have a ‘throwback’ paint scheme coming for Darlington that fans are going to love. For me, the Roval is a special race because it’s my home track and in the playoffs. Valvoline is a major partner of Hendrick Motorsports. I’m looking forward to the chance to work more closely with them and do some fun things together.”

Later on Tuesday, Byron’s Darlington throwback was revealed to be a tribute to the late Neil Bonnett.

The throwback specifically mimics Bonnett’s No. 75 Valvoline Pontiac that he drove for RahMoc Enterprises during the 1987-88 Cup seasons. He earned two wins in that span, both in 1988 at Richmond and Rockingham.

Bonnett, who was killed in a crash during practice for the 1994 Daytona 500, would have turned 75 this year.