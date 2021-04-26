Kansas Cup and Truck entry lists

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway.

The Xfinity Series is taking its final weekend off before starting an 11-week run that begins May 8 at Darlington Raceway.

Cup: Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1)

Thirty-nine entries are listed for Sunday afternoon’s Cup race.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric is back in the No. 33 Team Penske Ford to make his fourth Cup start of the season. He finished 28th in his most recent Cup start at Richmond.

Matt Mills is also set for his Cup debut in the No. 55 BJ McLeod Motorsports Ford. Mills competes for BJMM in the Xfinity Series.

Kansas Cup entry list

Truck: Wise Power 200 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty entries are listed for Saturday night’s Truck race.

Cup regulars Chase Briscoe (No. 04 Roper Racing Ford), Ross Chastain (No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet), and Kyle Busch (No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota) are among the entries.

Additionally, Grant Enfinger will be in the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet for the second time this season. He is already running a partial schedule for ThorSport Racing.

Kansas Truck entry list