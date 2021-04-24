Talladega Xfinity race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jeb Burton scored his first career Xfinity Series win, earning the triumph in Saturday’s rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Austin Cindric, who won at Daytona in February, finished second. AJ Allmendinger, Burton’s Kaulig Racing teammate, finished third. Riley Herbst was fourth. Ryan Sieg finished fifth.

Talladega Xfinity results

DRIVER POINTS

Austin Cindric remains the points leader after eight races. He has 367 points. He’s followed by Daniel Hemric (308 points), Harrison Burton (275), Jeb Burton (270) and Justin Haley (269)

Talladega Xfinity driver points