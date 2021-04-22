Netflix in production on Bubba Wallace documentary series

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Netflix is in production on a documentary series following Bubba Wallace in his first NASCAR Cup season with 23XI Racing, the company announced Thursday.

Netflix states that “the series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.”

No release date has been announced.

The executive producer is Erik Parker, whose work includes the 2017 documentary “LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.”

The Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” has run three seasons. The behind-the-scenes series has been highlighted for showing the personalities (and conflicts) in Formula One.

This will be the first NASCAR-themed documentary series for Netflix. The comedy show “The Crew” debuted earlier this year. The 10-episode series centered on a fictional NASCAR team and featured actor Kevin James. Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer had cameo appearances.

This won’t be the first series to go behind the scenes with Wallace. A docu-series on Facebook Watch did so with Wallace as he prepared for his first Daytona 500 in 2018. The behind-the-scenes series was eight episodes.