Three lug nut violations make up the penalty report coming out of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races at Richmond Raceway.

Cup Series

Crew chiefs Rudy Fugle (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports – driver William Byron) and Michael Hillman (No. 51 Rick Ware Racing – driver Cody Ware) were each fined $10,000.

Their respective cars were found with one lug nut not safe and secure during post-race inspection.

Truck Series

Crew chief Eric Phillips (No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports – driver John Hunter Nemechek) was fined $2,500.

Nemechek’s race-winning Truck was found with one lug nut not safe and secure during post-race inspection.

Richmond penalty report