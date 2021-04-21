Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s throwback scheme for next month’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway will pay tribute to the Olympic-themed car Dale Earnhardt drove in the 1996 All-Star Race.
Dale Earnhardt drove the car ahead of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He finished third in the All-Star Race.
Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive a similar looking car ahead of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
“Man, this ForeverLawn Chevrolet is beautiful,” Jeffrey Earnhardt said in a statement from the team. “Any time I get the chance to honor my family’s history in the sport, I jump at the opportunity. I remember seeing this car that my grandfather drove as a kid, and I loved it.
“Throwback Weekend is always something I look forward to each year, and I’m so happy that we get to be a part of it once again. I’m very thankful to ForeverLawn for allowing me to run this paint scheme at Darlington. It looked great twenty-five years ago and still looks great today.”
The May 8-9 Xfinity and Cup races at Darlington Raceway have been designated the track’s throwback weekend this season.