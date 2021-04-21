Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race (4 p.m. ET on Fox).

He will be joined on the front row by Daniel Hemric.

The second has Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. Justin Haley completes the top five. Josh Berry, who won at Martinsville in the most recent Xfinity race, starts sixth.

Cindric leads the series with two wins in the first seven races of the season. Hemric seeks his first series win. Haley won last fall’s race at Talladega for his third consecutive superspeedway win.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

The Talladega Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega

Race time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 75% chance of thunderstorms.

Length: 113 laps (300.58 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 25. Stage 2 ends Lap 50.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway (188 laps, 500 miles), 2 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck race: May 1 at Kansas Speedway (134 laps, 200 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1