Talladega Cup and Xfinity entry lists

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Xfinity Series returns after a one-week break. The Camping World Truck Series is off this week after John Hunter Nemechek’s win on Saturday at Richmond.

Cup: Geico 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

40 entries are listed for Sunday’s race.

Regular season points leader Denny Hamlin won in the most recent race at Talladega during the Cup playoffs last fall.

Xfinity Series regular Harrison Burton will make his Cup debut in the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

Talladega Cup entry list

Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

43 entries are listed for Saturday’s race.

The race is the second in the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series. Martinsville winner Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones will compete for the $100,000 Dash bonus.

Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley swept both Xfinity races at Talladega last season.

Talladega Xfinity entry list