Richmond Cup winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

WINNERS

Alex Bowman — He entered Richmond 17th in the points, meaning he was outside of a playoff position.His third career series victory eases any playoff concerns. Always a good thing to get a win early in the season, especially when his contract with Hendrick Motorsports is up after this season.

No. 48 car — A number that defined excellence in NASCAR had not won since Jimmie Johnson did so in June 2017 at Dover. The win came on the day Johnson made his NTT IndyCar Series debut.

Thanks for getting the 48 back to victory lane @Alex_Bowman! I’m so happy for you, @Ives_Greg, @allyracing & everyone on the team. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 19, 2021

Christopher Bell — His fourth-place finish is his fifth top 10 of the year. He has four top 10s in the last six races.

Aric Almirola — His sixth-place finish is his first top 10 of the year.

Matt DiBenedetto — His ninth-place result was his first top 10 of the year.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott — Who would have thought the only Hendrick Motorsports driver without a win this season would be the reigning series champion? Teammates Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman have each won this season. Elliott, who has two runner-up finishes this year, placed 12th at Richmond.

Kevin Harvick — Appeared headed for a top-10 finish when a cut right rear tire sent him into the wall. He finished 24th.

Martin Truex Jr. — In position to contend for his third win of the season before he was penalized for speeding on pit road on Lap 294. While he recovered to finish fifth, it could have been a much better day.