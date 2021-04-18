Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Alex Bowman took the lead with 10 laps left and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway. The victory is Bowman’s first of the season. He is the eighth different winner in the first nine races of the season.

Bowman passed Hamlin shortly after the final restart to win. Hamlin finished second. Joey Logano was third. Christopher Bell placed fourth. Martin Truex Jr. was fifth.

Richmond Cup race results

DRIVER POINTS

Denny Hamlin remains the points leader. He had 434 points. Martin Truex Jr. is next with 353 points. They are followed by Joey Logano (352 points), William Byron (310) and Ryan Blaney (304).

Hamlin won both stages. He’s won five stages, giving him five playoff points. Truex has a series-high 11 playoff points.

Richmond driver points