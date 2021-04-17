Sunday Richmond Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Even with seven different winners in the first eight Cup races, there remain several drivers who won last season without a victory this year.

That list includes Brad Keselowski, who won last year’s Richmond race. Others who won last year but have yet to win this season include reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

Elliott seeks his first Richmond Cup win and to end a 23-race winless drought for Hendrick Motorsports at this 0.75-mile track. Harvick, a three-time Cup winner at Richmond, last won there in 2013. Hamlin, a three-time winner at Richmond, last won at the track in 2016.

Details for Sunday’s Richmond Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:45 p.m. … Rev. Wallace Shifflett, Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell, Virginia, will give the invocation at 3 p.m. … Country music singer Alana Springsteen will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the 0.75-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 235.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and switches to Fox at 2:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees, and a 4% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski won last year’s playoff race, the series’ only visit to Richmond last year. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Joey Logano placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Richmond Cup starting lineup

