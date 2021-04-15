Harrison Burton to make Cup debut at Talladega

Harrison Burton will make his Cup debut in the April 25 race at Talladega Superspeedway, driving for Gaunt Brothers Racing. DEX Imagining will sponsor the Toyota Camry.

The 20-year-old Burton will join his father Jeff as a Cup competitor. Jeff Burton, an analyst for NBC Sports, competed in 695 Cup races from 1993-2014.

Harrison Burton will make his 50th career Xfinity start in the April 24 race at Talladega. He has four career series wins. Those came last season when he earned rookie of the year honors. He enters Talladega third in the Xfinity Series points.

“I’m incredibly grateful to DEX Imaging and Toyota for providing this opportunity with Gaunt Brothers Racing,” Harrison Burton said in a statement from the team. “From the moment I started racing, the Cup Series was always the goal. In everything I’ve done, I’ve been working toward this moment. “I saw how hard my dad worked to get to Cup, and how hard he worked to compete and win races. He instilled that same work ethic in me, and I’m just really proud and honored to have the chance to do what he did and compete with the best of the best.” Harrison Burton has raced for 16 years. He started in Quarter Midgets at age 4, eventually winning three national championships. He began racing a Late Model stock car at age 11. He became the youngest driver to compete in what was then called the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West division at age 15 in October 2015. He won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.

Gaunt Brothers Racing is running a limited Cup schedule this season. Ty Dillon finished 19th at the Daytona road course and 26th at the dirt race at Bristol. The team failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.